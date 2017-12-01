Oneida County Holiday Landfill Schedule Listed

Oneida County Holiday Landfill Schedule

Friday, December 22, CLOSE at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 23, CLOSED

Friday, December 29, CLOSE at 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 30, CLOSED

Notice to the Citizens regarding weather related closure:

To ensure the safety of the Oneida County citizens and the employees operating the landfill, the landfill may close during periods of heavy rain or snow.

These emergency weather related closures will be posted on The Idaho Enterprise website (http://www.idahoenterprise.com) and Facebook as well as other social media outlets.