Justin Hubbard and Kelsey Owens to reign over Malad High School Homecoming

Drew Green, Brooklyn Green, J.D.Wilkins and Hailee Schwartz complete the Homecoming Court

Justin Hubbard and Kelsey Owens were selected as the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen. Malad High School’s homecoming royalty were elected by student body on Monday, September 18 to reign over the week’s activities. The royal court consists of seniors from Malad High.

Joining the pair as part of the royalty are Drew Green as Prince, Brooklyn Green as Princess, J.D. Wilkins as Duke, and Hailee Schwartz as Duchess.

Members of the royalty will be featured in Malad High School’s Homecoming parade on Friday, September 22 at noon. Beginning at Malad Elementary School the parade will continue on 200 West, Bannock Street, and South Main where it will then end at Malad High School. That Friday evening at the Homecoming football game, the royalty will be honored during half time. The community is encouraged to come cheer on the Malad Dragons as they take on the Aberdeen Tigers at 7:00 p.m. with the Junior Varsity game beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Justin Hubbard: Justin Hubbard is a senior at Malad High School where he is a member of the high school baseball team; he also played on the local Malad Legion baseball team where he plays center field, and pitcher. He has also participated in wrestling, basketball, and the cross-country team during high school. He is the son of Paul and Kathy Hubbard.

Kelsey Owens: Kelsey Owens is currently serving as student body Vice President, Team Captain of the Dragonettes. She has been active in cheer as well as a member of the Key Club. She has earned her Para Pro Certification. She participated in the Distinguished Young Woman Program and received honors in Self Expression, Be Your Best Self, and the Fitness Scholarship. She is the daughter of Ryon and Wendy Owens.

Drew Green: Drew Green is a member of the boy’s basketball team for 4 years, and has participated in track in the spring. He is the son of Gregg and Johanna Green.

Brooklyn Green: Brooklyn Green is a member of the girl’s basketball team, and the girl’s softball team. She helped her team go on to win the State Softball Championship in 2016. She is the daughter of Bobby and Tori Green.

J.D. Wilkins: J.D. Wilkins is a member of the high school football team, and the baseball team, he also played on the local American Legion baseball team. He participated in the 2016 All State Tournament Baseball Team, 2017 All Area Second Baseball Team, and 2016-2017 Consolation Champion Baseball Team. He is the son of Marty Wilkins, and Kole and Tracy Adams.

Hailee Schwartz: Hailee Schwartz is a member of the Dragonettes, and was a member of the cheer team her sophomore and junior year. She is currently serving on the seminary council, and has served in several positions within her church’s young women’s program. She is the daughter of Justin and Nikki Schwartz.

In the photo – Reigning over this year’s Homecoming activities at Malad High School are pictured L-R; Justin Hubbard, King; Kelsey Owens, Queen; Drew Green, Prince; Brooklyn Green, Princess; J.D. Wilkins, Duke; Hailee Schwartz, Duchess.