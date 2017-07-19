Michael Corbett named Principal at Malad High School; has roots in Oneida County

At the Oneida School Board meeting on Tuesday, July 18, the Board approved Michael Corbett as the new Malad High School principal. Mr. Corbett is currently the principal of Oakley High School and brings extensive leadership skills and experience to the position. He has degrees from Ricks College and Idaho State University with an administrative certificate from Northwest Nazarene University. Mr. Corbett was the top choice of the interview committee, which interviewed 7 applicants on Monday, July 17. The interview committee was comprised of school board members, high school teachers, the elementary school principal, staff members, and parents. Mr. Corbett has Malad roots. His grandmother was Hazel Lusk, long-time 1st grade teacher at Malad Elementary School.