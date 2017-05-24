Variance Hearing – Larry Nalder

NOTICE OF HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 7th day of June, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the Oneida County Commissioner’s room of the Oneida County Courthouse, 10 Court Street, Malad City, Oneida County, Idaho, before the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Commission for the purpose of hearing and reviewing public comment regarding a request for a variance to build an attached garage closer to the county road right-of-way. The request for variance was submitted by Larry Nalder of Holbrook, Idaho. The property address is 20695 W. 1400 S. The Legal address is:

The west half of Lot 3, Block 9, of the Townsite of Holbrook, Idaho, as the same appears upon the plat thereof on file in the office of the County Recorder of Oneida County, Idaho, situated in Section 31, Township 14 South, Range 33 East, Boise Meridian.

The public is invited to attend said hearing and to present written or oral testimony for or against the proposed variance. Written comments must be submitted to the Oneida County Planning and Zoning Administrator, 10 Court Street, Malad City, Idaho, before said hearing.

