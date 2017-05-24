Oneida County Job Openings

Oneida County Landfill Now Hiring

Oneida County Landfill will be hiring a part-time seasonal employee. All applicants must be 18 or older and have a current driver’s license.

Pick up the employment application at the Oneida County Courthouse or the Road and Bridge office located across from the fairgrounds. Applications and resumes must be turned in at one of these same locations no later than 4 p.m. on June 9.

Part-Time employee needed

Oneida County Road Department will be hiring a seasonal summer employee. All applicants must be 18 or older and have a current driver’s license and be physically capable of manual labor.

Pick up the employment application at the Oneida County Courthouse or the Road and Bridge office located across from the fairgrounds. Applications and resumes must be turned in at one of these same locations no later than 4 p.m. on June 9.

Full-Time employee needed

Oneida County Road Department will be hiring a full-time employee. All applicants must be 18 or older and have a current CDL. The Job will require physical labor, equipment operation, self-motivation, and team cooperation.

Pick up the employment application at the Oneida County Courthouse or the Road and Bridge office located across from the fairgrounds. Application with resume must be turned in at one of these same locations no later than 4 p.m. on June 9.