Amended School Trustee Election Notice – Three Trustees To Be Elected

Zone 2 also available

NOTICE OF SCHOOL TRUSTEE ELECTION DECLARATION OF CANDIDACY

ONEIDA SCHOOL DISTRICT #351

ONEIDA COUNTY IDAHO

Public Notice is hereby given according to law, and the requisite action of the Board of Trustees of Oneida School District #351, Oneida County, Idaho, that the annual school trustee election will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Candidates interested in filing a declaration of candidacy must file not later than 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2017. Petitions may be picked up and must be returned to the school district offices located on the top floor of the US Bank building, 25 E. 50 S., Malad, ID 83252.

The purpose of said election shall be to elect two trustees to serve for a period of four years from the date of the election, one trustee who resides within Trustee Zone No. 1, Trustee Zone No. 2, and one trustee who resides within Trustee Zone No. 5.

Each declaration of candidacy must bear the name of the candidate, state the term for which declaration of candidacy is made, and bear the signatures of not less than five (5) school district electors resident of the trustee zone of which the candidate is resident.

As provided by Idaho Code, Section 33-502A, no write-in vote shall be counted unless a declaration of intent has been filed with the District Clerk indicating that the person desires the office and is legally qualified to assume the duties of the school trustee if elected.

Under order of the Board of Trustees

Valorie H. Ward, Clerk

Oneida School District #351

