Oneida Library Trustee Election

NOTICE OF DECLARATION

OF CANDIDACY

ONEIDA COUNTY LIBRARY DISTRICT

ONEIDA COUNTY, IDAHO



NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with Idaho Code, 34-1405, an election will be held on Tuesday, May 16th, 2017 for the position of Oneida County Library District Trustee. Declarations of Candidacy and Petitions are available at the Library at 31 North 100 West, Malad, Idaho and at the county clerk’s office located at 10 Court Street. Candidates for the position of trustee must be a qualified elector and resident of the Oneida County Library District. One position is available for a five year term. Declaration and petitions must be returned to the district office no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 17, 2017. For further information contact Kathy Kent, Director, 31 North 100 West, Malad, Idaho 83252 or Lon Colton, County Clerk at 10 Court Street, Malad, Idaho.

# 4844 3-9-17-T-1

