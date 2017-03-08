Notice of Property Sale

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE is hereby given, pursuant to Idaho Code§ 31-808(1), that Oneida County,Idaho, a political subdivision of the state of Idaho, by and through the Board of Oneida County Commissioners,shall auction, to the highest bidder, certain real property situated in Oneida County, located at or near 625 South 5800 West. The auction will take place at 9:00a.m., March 13, 2017 in the Commissioners room at the Oneida County court house located at 10 Court Street, Malad,Idaho. This property is more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCING at a point 21 rods North and 15 feet East of the SW Corner of the NE1/4SW1/4 THENCE running North 532.50 feet, more or less THENCE East 144 feet, more of less to the West bank of the Samaria Water and irrigation Co. THENCE SWerly following the West bank of said canal to a point 30 feet, more or less, East of the point of beginning, THENCE West 30 feet, more or less,to the point of beginning.

Said property was acquired by tax deed, and will be sold “AS IS.” The name of the taxpayer as it appears in the delinquent tax certificate upon which the tax deed was issued is Logan Family Trust,c/o William A. Logan. The Board of county commissioners has set the minimum bid for the property at an amount which includes all property taxes owing, late charges, interest, fees and costs, including cost associated with or related to encumbrances on the property as well as fees and costs associated with the advertising, sale and transfer of the property. The Board of County Commissioners will accept certified funds only, and does hereby expressly reserve the right to reject any and all bids. More information on the subject property and this proposed sale is available at the Oneida County Clerk’s office, 10 Court Street, Malad, Idaho,and can be reviewed upon request during normal business Hours.

/s/ Max C. Firth

Max C. Firth, Chairman

Oneida County Commissioners

Attest: /s/ Matthew L Colton

Matthew L. Colton

Oneida County Clerk

# 4843 3-9-17-T1