Some Roads In Oneida County Closed

Road Update

Wednesday Morning, February 22, 2017

According to the Oneida County Commissioners the following

ROADS ARE CLOSED to Local Traffic Only

1. 5800 W

2. Back Road to Samaria

3. Woodruff to Portage

Roads with Water Over the Road

1. ALL Stone & Holbrook

2. Highway 191 Woodruff

PLEASE Slow down. The water on the roads turns to ice overnight causing BLACK ICE.

If you do not need to travel on “closed” road, Please do not! Additional weight is causing these roads to break up and fall apart.

Be KIND and RESPECTFUL. Our county employees are doing the best they can . . . . please be patient.

Thank you.