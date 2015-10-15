Jesse James cabin returns home

Last week, Travis and Ernest Palmer brought the logs for the Jesse James Cabin home to the Palmer Ranch. For the last several years, the logs have been laying under a cattle shed in the Atkinsons’ field in Samaria. The Palmers want to express their sincere thanks to the Atkinsons for housing the logs.

Ernest Palmer had this to say, “We carefully loaded the logs on the truck and brought them home to the ranch. It was fun seeing how the logs may have possibly been put together – some have hand carved round pegs. I was also thrilled to discover lots of square handmade nails, which are quite old.”

Palmer says that the restoration is tentatively scheduled for next September. “I want to reassure everyone that we are definitely moving ahead with the project and all the donations we have received so far will be put to use.” Palmer continued, “I’m finding it difficult to get the time away. I can only afford to be here a couple weeks at a time, so it looks like we will split the restoration over two or three summers. Next September, we will do the foundation of the cabin and we will be looking for volunteers to help with the project. We’ll put an announcement in the paper at that time. We will also need donations of lumber and concrete.”

When asked about the budget, Palmer seemed embarrassed. “I’m afraid I was a bit optimistic on how much the restoration would cost. I’ve told many people how much money I thought we would need, and after enough of them chuckled, shook their head and said “Good luck with that”, I decided to take a much more thorough look at the budget! Our revised estimate is now $12,000. We have raised $2,700 so far and hope to get grants for 50% of the budget, which means we still need to raise $3,300.” Donations are tax deductible and can be made online at the website: www.gofundme.com/JesseJamesCabin or mailed to: Jesse James Cabin, 3798 W. 500 S., Malad, ID 83252.

Palmer added, “I’m overwhelmed at the amount of interest and support we have received from the Malad community. I believe the Jesse James Cabin will be a fascinating museum and a point of pride for our valley. I am really looking forward to its completion.” Photos and updates on the restoration of the Jesse James Cabin can be found on their website: www.gofundme.com/JesseJamesCabin . And you can contact Ernest Palmer via email at formercowboy@yahoo.com. (Editor’s note – Former Cowboy? Once a cowboy, always a cowboy. You can’t get out of it that easy! – KDS)