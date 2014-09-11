Technology grant provides Chromebooks for Malad High School

Chromebooks are providing schools with unlimited learning resources. Thanks to Principal John Cockett and Vice Principal Teri Sorenson and their hard work in getting a grant for Chromebooks at the high school, students will have access to immediate and on-demand resources for project based learning and standardize digital tools.

The benefits include providing students with the ability to collaborate in real time, increasing student/teacher and student/student communication, and moving from regular textbooks to digital textbooks.

Students who wish to purchase their Chromebook at the end of their senior year will have the opportunity to do so. As a pilot program, the school will adapt the program as they move forward.

Talk about getting rid of the excuse, “My dog ate my homework!”