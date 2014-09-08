Malad welcomes fall with annual scarecrow festival

Everyone remembers Willie the Scarecrow, right? Well, Willie has retired, but his fashionable distant cousin Winifred (Winny) has taken over as Malad’s Chamber of Commerce new scarecrow. Winny is now visiting the businesses of Malad every week.

Those who keep track of her locations and enter them at the scarecrow festival, will be entered in a drawing to win $100 in Chamber Bucks! (Where’s Winnny?)

Don’t forget that everyone is welcome to put together a scarecrow and bring it to the start of the festival at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 26.

And don’t miss the rest of the festival fun on Saturday, September 27: